South Africa: 15 to Appear in Court for Corruption

12 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)
By Onalenna Mhlongo

Fifteen people, who were arrested in Bethlehem and Harrismith on charges of corruption, are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Five traffic officials, three administration clerks, four jockeys, two examiners and one driving school instructor were arrested by the Hawks in Bethlehem and Harrismith, Free State.

The suspects are facing charges of corruption after they allegedly issued fraudulent driver's licences and roadworthy certificates to motorists in the province.

The sting operation, which saw the suspects being arrested, was conducted by the Serious Corruption Investigation unit, Crime Intelligence, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has welcomed the arrests.

"I commend the multidisciplinary approach that was involved in this project. The arrests of these individuals will indirectly contribute to the reduction of fatalities on our roads," Lebeya said.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged anyone, who obtained their licence fraudulently in the Free State, to come forward in order to verify the validity of their licence.

An audit and verification process will be conducted to verify licences issued by the implicated officials from the Harrismith and Bethlehem Driver's Licence Testing Centres.

Those who want to come forward must contact Captain Koos Els on 082 854 7509.

