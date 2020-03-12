Kenya/Egypt: Harambee Stars Striker John Avire Debuts in Egypt

12 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international John Avire finally made his debut for Egyptian side Tanta SC on Wednesday as the club played to a barren draw with Wadi Degla at the Tanta Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The former Sofapaka striker started the Egyptian Premier League match but was rested in the 77th minute, Abdel Rahman taking his place.

Avire signed for the club mid last year in a move that stirred controversy with his parent club Sofapaka revealing they were not involved despite the player being under contract with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Robert Muthomi had allegedly aided the player's transfer and he was temporarily suspended over the same. Even though he was later acquitted of any wrong doing by the federation following investigations, he was replaced by former Communication chief Barry Otieno.

Avire was issued a temporary International Transfer Certificate (ITC) by Fifa two weeks ago, allowing him to feature for the club slightly over seven months since he put pen to paper.

According to a reliable source, the two clubs are now in talks and they could reach an agreement soon.

"Sofapaka have toned down a bit and lowered their demands. Tanta SC now have to fulfil their promise but the good thing is that Avire is now free to play," the source told Nation Sport.

Tanta are 15th in the 18-team league with 16 points from 18 matches. They next face third-placed Pyramids on Monday evening.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.