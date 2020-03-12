Kenya: Rashid Echesa - It's Embarrassing to Use Matatus, Please Release My Sh23 Million SUV

11 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has asked the court to release one of his sports utility vehicles impounded by police two weeks ago.

He also wants his two firearms confiscated by police released, arguing that as a former CS, he has a right to defend himself.

In his submission seen by Nairobi News, the besieged ex-CS claims he is currently living with the "embarrassment" and "loss of dignity" of using public transport.

Through his lawyer Bryan Khaemba, the politician has filed an application seeking to have the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ordered to release his car, a Range Rover registration number KCR 786H, unconditionally.

This is the car that Echesa was captured by CCTV cameras driving in during his infamous visit to the Office of the Deputy President alongside two businessmen of caucasian origin.

Echesa has also shared documents to prove that he is the owner of the car, which he purchased in 2018 for Sh23 million.

"The respondents' continued confiscation of the vehicle has subjected me to embarrassment and loss of dignity because I am now forced to use public transport, and even travel on foot," explained Echesa.

The case will be heard on March 23.

Echesa's woes stem from his arrest by police earlier this month amid claims he was involved in a deal to defraud Sh50 million from two businessmen in the Sh39 billion fake military arms deal.

