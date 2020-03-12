Kenya: Assist for Victor Wanyama in Montreal Impact Debut

11 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama made his debut for Major League side Montreal Impact as they went down 2-1 to Olimpia on Wednesday in a Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal match played at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday.

Wanyama started the match and assisted his former Southampton teammate - Algerian international Saphir Taider's lone goal for Montreal Impact, a sensational half-volley. Watch his assist and goal below.

Wanyama, who moved to the Canadian team recently after a three-and-a-half-year spell at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, expressed his disappointment with the result.

Monreal Impact is coached by former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. He was also disappointed with the easy goals his side conceded in the first half.

"I call them schoolboy errors. The first goal is a schoolboy error, the second goal is a schoolboy error. You get countered on a corner kick, and on the other, we knew that they would play long, you cannot have two players jump on the same ball. One jumps, the other runs," he told MLS Soccer.

"It's not possible to win a game when we find ourselves in this kind of situation against a team that was here to defend," Henry said. It's only been five games that we've played together, it's not easy. I think that you've seen some plays tonight and you've seen plays against New England so we need to continue, to move forward and play more like that for longer. We're trying to learn, we're trying to progress and now we'll have to do [the second half performance] for two halves now," he added.

The return leg will be held on March 17 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

