Cameroon: Growing Security, Health Cooperation

President Paul Biya and the Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin on March 11, 2020 discussed ways of fostering relations.

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin and President Paul Biya during a Unity Palace audience in Yaounde on March 11, 2020 discussed ways of fostering the emergence of Cameroon, ensure security and improve the health of Cameroonians. Relations between the two countries are growing and diversified with almost every sector of life taken into consideration. In the health sector, a press release from the US Embassy published in December 2019 disclosed that the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief is being implemented in Cameroon since 2012. The work has been through five US government agencies to support Cameroonian HIV and TB programs. The US Center for Diseases Control and Prevention and the US Agency for International Development support Cameroon government efforts to combat HIV, malaria and other public health threats. In the peace and security sectors, a release from the Embassy published on January 21, 2020 states the US continues to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea through the just begun one-year secretariat of the G7++ Friends of the Gulf of Guinea. Though putting security as priority, the group plans to foster prosperity and economic growth in all countries along the Gulf of Guinea including Cameroon. The US partnership in the security and stability of Cameroon is seen in its funding of the creation of six maritime operations centers in Limbe, Douala and Kribi to enable naval operations at sea. The US government also provided several Defender class rigid hull boats to the Cameroonian military for maritime patrols in 2017. Also memorable is the US support to Cameroon in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist sect in the Far North Region. The US government has also been instrumental through the USAID's humanitarian programs in supporting conflict-affected populations by addressing food security, malnutrition, health services and improving agricultural production. The US Embassy in Cameroon has equally been organizing cultural, educational and informational exchanges. It has also been funding biodiversity protection, refugees, democratization, human rights, educational programmes as well as those concerning the fight against violent extremism.