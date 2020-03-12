Rwanda: WEF Names Minister Ingabire Among Top Young Global Leaders

Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire has been named among 115 young global leaders of the year 2020 by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Ingabire, 37, is one of the ten Africans on the list that includes public officials, business innovators, artists, educators, technology developers, journalists and activists who are under the age of 40.

Inaugurated in 2004, the forum brings together several influential people across the globe, with the intention of inspiring them to use their influence in a way that changes the lives of people around them and ensuring that those selected create a connection that will foster problem-solving ideas. Young Global Leaders Forum described Ingabire as someone who "holds a crucial and strategic portfolio in one of Africa's leading technological powers," adding that: "Through her passion and expertise, she has propelled Rwanda forward in its adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution tools." Minister Ingabire joined Cabinet in 2018. Prior to this, she served in the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) as the head of ICT department among several other responsibilities, the majority of which were ICT related. She has a Master's Degree in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States. Other public figures on the list include Aurelie Adam-Soule Zoumarou, Benin's Minister of the Digital Economy and Communication, Larry Madowo, BBC's Africa Business Editor and Michael Kratsios, Chief Technology Officer in the Office of the President of the United States. Megan Rapinoe, captain of the United States Women's National Team is also included.

Other than being a football idol, Rapinoe has become a powerful advocate in advancing gender equality and inclusion in sport and beyond. The Young Global Leaders community is so far made up of more than 1,300 members and alumni.