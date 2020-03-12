Kenya: Flat Rate for Betway Cup Matches in Nakuru

12 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Ticketing information for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup double-headers scheduled for this weekend at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru have been released.

The tickets for the matches will be sold at a flat rate of Sh100.

On Saturday, Wazito and KCB will open the round of 16 action with Gor Mahia taking on Posta Rangers later on at the same venue. On Sunday, Ulinzi Stars host National Super League (NSL) side Migori Youth before AFC Leopards clash with Ushuru from 3.30 pm.

The final will be played on May 30 with the winner getting Sh2 million and the chance to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Bandari are the holders.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Wazito v KCB (Afraha Stadium, 1 pm)

Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers (Afraha Stadium, 3:30 pm)

Bandari v Sofapaka (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm)

Fortune Sacco v Bidco United (Kianyaga Stadium, 3 pm)

Sunday

Kisumu All Stars v Keroka Technical University (Moi Stadium, 3 pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v FC Talanta (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

AFC Leopards v Ushuru (Afraha Stadium, 3:30 pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Migori Youth (Afraha Stadium, 1 pm)

