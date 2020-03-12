Rwanda: Ferwafa Plays Down 'Fake News' About Rwanda's CHAN Withdrawal

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has refuted rumours that the national football team will not participate at the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) over COVID-19 fears.

"It's not true that Amavubi will not participate in CHAN 2020 due to coronavirus," François-Régis Uwayezu, Ferwafa's Secretary-General told Times Sport in a phone interview on Wednesday morning.

The withdrawal rumours made rounds on social media Monday evening after reports suggested that the Ministry for Sports had ordered sports federations to cancel all international games and competitions.

On the contrary, a statement released by the ministry on March 5, which the reports referred to, requires the federations to review the existing sports calendar and cancel "unessential" games.

However, teams or athletes set to take part in international events have to seek approval for participation.

During a cabinet meeting on March 7, chaired by President Paul Kagame, Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa reaffirmed that Amavubi will be part of the championship due in Cameroon from April 4 to 25.

Rwanda is also set to face Cape Verde in two weeks' time in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) qualifiers, the minister added.

At the upcoming 6th CHAN finals tournament, Rwanda has been placed in Group C along with Uganda, Togo and holders Morocco.