Kenya: Gor Mahia Players Down Tools

12 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia players Thursday absconded training in protest over salary arrears spanning several months.

Club assistant secretary general Ronald Ngala confirmed that the players are owed salaries and revealed the management is working round the clock to ensure they are paid.

"We are aware that they have been demanding their dues but we are trying to look for a way out. I cannot comment in terms of months because we have just been giving them some (small) amounts for survival. We don't have a sponsor so we can't do calculations in terms of months," said Ngala.

A player who sought anonymity said they have had enough of empty promises from the management.

"Our houses have been locked and have find it rough to go for training with empty stomachs. We understand the club doesn't have a sponsor but we also have families to feed. It is really tough," said the player.

Ngala also confirmed that coach Steven Polack has not been paid but insisted that the issue is being worked on and called for patience.

Gor Mahia face Posta Rangers on Saturday in a round of 16 Betway Cup match.

