Egypt and UNAMID Direct Flights to Darfura Stopped

Khartoum — The Civil Aviation Authority issued Wednesday, two international publications for the stop of the UNAMID forces direct air flights from Egypt to the three Darfur airports.

The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority, Dr. Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahim, explained in a statement to (SUNA) that the two international publications were directed to pilots of the travelling flights from Egypt, and the UNAMID traveling flights to each of the airports of Al-FashIr - Nyala and Al -Geneina, to necessarily landing at Khartoum Airport as of yesterday, Wednesday, 11 March and until 15 of next April, which can be extended, to carry out a health survey for travelers according to the precautionary health procedures.