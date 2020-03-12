South Africa: Coronavirus in SA - There Is No Need to Panic, Says Expert

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa increased to 17 on Thursday, but the head of UCT's pulmonology division, Professor Keertan Dheda, told News24 that there was no reason to panic and that the situation was under control.

Most people who are exposed to the coronavirus remain asymptomatic or become mildly symptomatic, he said, adding that the average mortality rate is roughly 2%.

"It is higher in those who are older than 65 and those who have some kind of chronic organ disease," Dheda said.

South Africa hasn't recorded any deaths to date and worldwide, about 4 000 people have died due to the coronavirus.

By comparison, Dheda pointed out, roughly 10 000 people die from the flu in South Africa every year.

He said he would not be surprised if contracting influenza made people more susceptible to the coronavirus.

"But this remains unproven," he said.

The health ministry announced that there were four new cases on Thursday - in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

The Western Cape announced its first positive case on Wednesday.

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed

Muslim pilgrimage 'in doubt' amid coronavirus outbreak worldwide

Source: News24