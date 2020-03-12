Kenya Simbas Ace Burial Date Set

Kenya Simbas and KCB Rugby Club fullback Tony Onyango will be buried on March 20 in Migori.

Onyango passed away Tuesday last week after collapsing in his house in Ngong town. The post mortem indicated that he suffered a heart attack.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has rescheduled their league matches due for March 21 in honour of Onyango who played for Kenya across all representative levels.

The Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Eric Shirley Shield semi-finals originally slated for March 21 will now be played on March 28 with the finals set for April 18.

A statement from KRU indicated that these changes have come about after the family of the late Onyango indicated that the departed KCB Rugby back will be buried on March 20.

The changes also affect the remaining fixtures in the Enterprise and Mwamba Cups, which have also been pushed back a week with the final taking place on April 25.

However, the Kenya Cup, Eric Shirley Shield and KRU Championship playoff due for Saturday will go ahead.

There will be a Kenya Cup double header at the Impala Sports Club where Impala Saracens take on Mwamba at 2pm with Homeboyz coming up against Menengai Oilers at 4pm

The winner between the Sarries and Kulabu will meet Kabras Sugar will the winner between the Deejays and Oilers get to face defending champions KCB in the semi-finals.

Fixtures in the KRU Nationwide National playoffs will proceed as scheduled.

Kenya Cup/ESS/Championship Semi-finals

March 28, 2020

Enterprise Cup Semis

April 4, 2020

Great Rift 10s

April 11-12 2020

Kenya Cup/ESS/Championship Finals

April 18, 2020

Enterprise Cup Final

April 25, 2020