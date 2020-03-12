Uganda: Cranes Preparations a Bag of Mixed Fortunes

Uganda's quest to progress from the group stages of African Nations Championships (Chan) for the first time in five attempts suffered a major setback early this week after one of their biggest attacking assets was ruled out of the finals.

Mike Mutyaba will not be in Cameroon with the Cranes next month due to unspecified illness; his absence likely to deprive coach Johnny McKinstry's side of priceless experience, remarkable game reading, some goals and spectaculars.

More headache

This is hardly comforting news coming in the wake of that of Wakiso Giants winger Viane Sekajugo - whose league return of nine goals from wide areas earned him a call-up - also ruled out with injury last week.

"Mike Mutyaba reported to us on Saturday that he wasn't feeling well," explained McKinstry, "The doctor in camp took initial tests but it was decided that the player goes for further tests in hospital.

"With the insurance that players have, it has given us the chance to conduct other tests which have been completed but there is one more test to be done in conjunction with KCCA FC (his parent club).

"At the moment, it is unfortunate that we are ruling Mutyaba out of the Chan tournament on the advice of the medical team."

This would have been Mutyaba's second appearance at continent's championship that is tailored for only home-based players to support local leagues - having played at the 2011 edition in Sudan.

Daily Monitor also understands that McKinstry is resigned to losing KCCA stylish defender John Revita, who is still out injured, although the technical team are still buying time.

His provisional replacement, Henry Katongole, seems to be getting into his element at training, just in case Revita is officially ruled out.

Kizza, Lukwago boost

It is, however, not all gloom in the Cranes camp. Dependable left wingback Mustafa Kizza finally joined the team and has been training at Gems Cambridge International School in Butabika since Monday. Kizza had travelled for trials in Switzerland.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago has also breathed some relief into camp after finally starting training on Monday. Halid Lwaliwa and Karim Watambala continued with specialised sessions.

Uganda open their Chan 2020 campaign on April 6 against neighbours Rwanda before taking on Togo and later wrap Group C with defending champions Morocco.

But before that, McKinstry can test his side's readiness in the Pre-Chan Tri-Nations friendly tournament due in Kampala from March 17. Mali and Zambia are the other teams.

Groups at chan 2020

Group A: Cameroon, Mali, B. Faso, Zim

Group B: Libya, DR Congo, Congo, Niger

Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda

Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tz