Liberia: Pres. Weah Submits U.S.$66.7 Million Loan Agreement for House to Ratify

Funding to cover upgrade of Sanniquellie-Loguatuo-Cote d'Ivoire Border Road

The House of Representatives is reviewing a financing agreement, submitted by President George M. Weah, to pave the existing gravel roads to two lanes, between Sanniquellie and Loguatuo and crossing to the Cote d'Ivoire border.

The Agreement contract is "Mano River Union Finance Contract between the Republic of Liberia and the European Investment Bank."

The total cost of the project is EUR 58.6 million, equivalent to US$ 66.7 million. Out of the EUR 58.6 million, EUR 20 million is a credit from the European, according to the President's communication to the House of Representatives.

The communication is mute on the balance EUR 38.6 million; it didn't say whether it is a grant or would be the contribution or quota of the Liberian Government.

The Financing Agreement was signed between the Republic of Liberia and the European Investment Bank on November 21, 2019 in Monrovia and December 2, 2019 in Luxembourg, to improve the transportation conditions between Sanniquellie, Nimba County, north-eastern Liberia to the Loguatuo border crossing with Cote d'Ivoire.

"The project will upgrade the 47.2km existing gravel road between Sanniquellie and Loguatuo to a two lane paved road. The upgraded road will be 45.80km long and will comprise, among other things, construction of eight bridges (15 to 60m long); construction of 12 additional culverts and replacement of 77 culverts; drainage, road making, safety and environmental protection measures," the President wrote.

"The project scope will also comprise all the works and services required for its completion including social accompanying measures, and project management supports and audits." He added: "The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023."

"I trust the Legislature will ratify this Agreement to promote growth and achieve sustainable poverty reduction in our country," the President indicated.

Following the first reading of the agreement, the House of Representatives voted on Thursday, March 10, to a motion proffered by Rep. Alex Grant of Grand Gedeh County District #2 for the President's communication and loan agreement to be forwarded to the Committees Judiciary, Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, Foreign Affairs and Concession, and to report to Plenary within one week.