Liberia: Hungary Opens First Consulate Office in Liberia

-- Commissions John Youboty as Honorary Consul

In order to strengthen diplomatic relations and promote economic trade between the two countries, the Hungarian government has opened its first consulate office in Liberia with commissioning of John S. Youboty, Sr., as Honorary Consul.

Youboty is the former president of the Monrovia Development and Maintenance Corporation (MDMC).

Hungary is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the European Union (EU).

Hungary works with the United States to achieve shared international objectives, particularly in the security, law enforcement, economic, and energy areas.

Youboty, who spoke at his commissioning ceremony recently in Monrovia, lauded the Hungarian government for his preferment and promised to represent the interest of that country during his services in the years to come as that country's Honorary Consul to Liberia.

He, however, lauded the Hungarian government for the confidence they had in him and promised to do his best. Youboty said his commissioning represents the commencement of the evolution of the solid and cordial relationship between Liberia and Hungary.

He said: "I assure the Hungarian Government of our unflinching support to the initiative of the Hungarian Government. We will represent you here very well and will make sure that Hungary's interest in Liberia is protected."

Youboty vowed to implement Hungary's programs in Liberia as well as work with the Government of Liberia to foster a bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"We will be a catalyst between the Liberian government and the Hungarian government to make sure that history is written between the two countries," he added.

Youboty further said that the opening of the consulate office in Liberia is the first of its kind to have a diplomatic relationship, especially on the consulate level between the two countries.

Also speaking, Foreign Affairs Minister Gbehzohngar Findley praised the bilateral relationship between Liberia and Hungary, which he noted will go a long way for the growth and development of the two countries.

He disclosed that the Hungarian government has provided ten scholarships to be what he called "A 100 percent fully funded scholarship", as no fees will be required of benefiting students," the ministry said.

Minister Findley said Hungary is also expected to provide technical and capacity building support in fisheries, while at the same time initiating other programs aimed at stimulating growth in the sector.

According to him, President George M. Weah makes it clear that his diplomatic policy were going to base on economic diplomacy, so we started this journey with economic diplomacy from 2018.

He said: "I want to use this time to tell Ambassador Andras Szabo that your work in Liberia is not done yet, you will be opening your offices here today, but we want to see more activities between the coordination of your residence (Ghana) and your office in Liberia.

"We want to see more Hungarians visiting Liberia to look at opportunities that we have. We also want to see Liberian products on the shift of a supermarket in Hungary."

For his part, Andras Szabo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Liberia, who performed the commissioning ceremony, believed that with the presence of a consulate in Liberia, two-way trade and economic, commercial and investment relationship amongst other things have much potential and will grow substantially between the two nations.

He said the opening of the consulate office is the beginning of Liberia-Hungary relations. Ambassador Szabo said: "We are absolutely relying on you, believe and trust you and you have all our support."

He described the event as another step aimed at deepening that relationship for the mutual benefit of both countries. The ceremony was concluded with the singing of the Hungarian national anthems and rising of the flag.