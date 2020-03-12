Liberia: LAF, Gompa City Hold 10KM Road Race

12 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) in collaboration with the Gompa City Corporation (GCC) will hold a 10 Kilometer race on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Gompa (Ganta), Nimba County, uder the theme: "Run to Make Gompa a Clean and Very Healthy City."

The road race is expected to comprise four categories: Youth aging from 15 years to 17 years, both male and female; Junior division, ages of 18 to 19 years, both male and female); Senior (ages of 20 to 34 years, both male and female), as well as Adults (ages of 35 and above).

According to LAF Secretary General, Coach Samuel Cooper, cash prizes awarded to the first three winners in each category, both male and female, meaning there will be cash prizes for 12 winners.

Coach Cooper said the course of the race is from the Jackie Guest House to the Gompa Sport Stadium.

"All are encouraged to participate in this golden opportunity offered by the both institutions. Visit the Ganta United Methodist School, St. Lawrence Catholic School and the Hope International School to pick up a form to be a part of this great opportunity," Cooper said.

He further, registration fees are from L$25 to L$50.

Accordingly, the registration fee for both Youth & Juniors is LD $25, while registration fee for both Senior and Adult is LD $ 50.

This is the second time for the LAF, in under two years, to host a 10km race.

ON Monday, February 11, 2019, LAF in collaboration with the Buchanan City Corporation (BCC) hold a 10-kilometer Road Race, in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa Country.

The course of the race was from the Benson river bridge to the Doris Williams Sports Stadium.

Over 200 persons participated.

