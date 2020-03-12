Liberia: IDI Rallies Citizens for More Investment in Education

12 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Judoemue Kollie AND Tina S. Mehnpaine

Implementation of the Education Reform Act of 2011 and payment of the 60% signature bonuses from concession companies to be enforced

The Inclusive Development Initiative (IDI) with funding from the USAID through the Liberia Accountability and Voice Initiative (LAVI) recently conducted a series of forums in three counties to raise awareness and promote increased investment in education.

The forums held in Grand Cape Mount, Nimba and Bong counties also focused on sharing updates on the "More4Education" campaign and recommendations gathered from the research conducted by IDI on the implementation of the Education Reform Act of 2011 with emphasis on chapter 9.1 which relates to Education Financing.

Attending the forums last February were educational stakeholders including county authorities, civil society and community based organizations, women and youth groups, as well as international partners

Eugene Gray, LAVI Education Specialist and Program Manger cautioned participants on the research findings, stating that the findings should be used primarily as a first step of engagement with Lawmakers with emphasis on the payment of the 60% signature bonuses (commitment) from concession companies.

"It is now your duty as citizens to investigate as to what was or has been the allotment made by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning per year based on these signature bonuses collected from each concession agreement," he advised.

Edwin Korla, Robertsport City Mayor said these financial issues were information that Lawmakers and government have failed to disseminate and have hidden from them.

"I want to appreciate USAID for Supporting IDI in undertaking this brilliant research that has opened our eyes to those policies and information that have not been implemented" the Mayor said.

Ahammed M. Fahnbulleh an instructor of the Ministry of Education said logistical constraints have been a major problem for education officers in carrying out their responsibilities of monitoring schools.

"We have had problems monitoring schools in the past due to deplorable road conditions, lack of salaries for teachers and the lack of logistics," he complained.

"We need to ensure that those signature bonuses collected from concessionaires are implemented," he said.

Hassan U. Kiazulu member of the Minor River Union Youth Parliament (MRUYP) said that the lack of information about financial issues is seriously hampering the lives especially of the youths. "The government does not educate the citizens on those financial matters effecting our education, "he said.

His organization intends to set up a task force that will be robust and vigorous in enforcing the compliance of the 60% commitment by concession companies, Kiazulu said.

"These measures will enhance accountability and raise the funding needed to revamp the education sector" Kiazulu added.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.