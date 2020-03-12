Rwanda: FDLR Commanders Trial Resumes in Nyanza

10 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

The High Court Chamber for International Crimes in Nyanza, on Tuesday, March 10, opened the substantive hearing in the case of two top commanders of the FDLR militia.

The FDLR comprises remnants of masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda in which more than one million people were killed.

The duo, the former militia group spokesperson Ignace Nkaka, best known as La Forge Fils Bazeye, and Lt Col Jean-Pierre Nsekanabo, the head of the intelligence of the outfit, was arrested last year by Congolese authorities, are now being charged with terrorism, among others.

They were extradited to Rwanda by DR Congo.

Before being extradited, Congolese security forces had intercepted and arrested them, in December 2018, at the Bunagana border, which links Uganda to DR Congo, as they returned from a trip in Uganda.

In April 2019, they appeared before a judge at Gasabo Primary Court in Kigali.

In January, the High Court Chamber for International Crimes postponed the substantive hearing of the case involving two former leaders of the FDLR militia group; Lt Col. Ignace Nkaka alias La Forge Fils Bazeye and Lt Col Jean-Pierre Nsekanabo.

The January postponement was the second in a row by the Nyanza-based court.

The first trial was postponed in December last year as Beata Dukeshinema who was Nsekanabo's lawyer threw in the towel saying that her conscience did not allow her to continue representing him owing to the crimes he stands accused of.

Court then pushed the trial to give time to Nsekanabo to get another lawyer.

The court had ruled to postpone the substantive hearing to today so that all parties come ready to start the case.

Uganda meeting

During their initial hearing, court heard that the duo was initially arrested while coming from a meeting in the Ugandan capital Kampala, where they had been to a meeting with leaders of Rwanda National Congress, a terrorist group.

The meeting was set up by Ugandan state minister for regional cooperation, Philemon Mateke.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.