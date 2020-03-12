Tanzania: Tikolo Picks 18 to Form National Cricket Team

NATIONAL cricket team Head Coach, Steve Tikolo has announced a squad of 18 players to travel to Harare, Z imbabwe on Saturday.

The team will pitch a tenday camp to prepare for 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Q ualifiers. The qualification games will be played in South Africa from April 25th to May 4th this year.

In his squad, Tikolo has included opening batsman Abhik Patwa, Kasimu Nassoro, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Jatin Darji, Z afar Khan, Mohammed Ali, Mohamed Omari and Ally Mpeka.

Others are Nasibu Kelvin, Salumu Jumbe, Z amoyoni Ramadhani, Harsheed Chohan, Jumanne Masquater, Nassoro Z ahoro, spinner Athumani Kakonzi, Ashish Kamania and wicket keeper Issa Kikasi.

Tikolo began his programme right after his call to lead Tanzania national team last month, where he promised to wage a successful campaign in the 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

He initially called a squad of 34 players, who trained at Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Academy at the Muhimbili Primary School grounds, Annadil Burhani and University of Dar es Salaam grounds.

He trimmed the squad to 22 players before dropping four to remain with 18 players, who will make the trip to Harare and the final squad will remain with 16 players.

Tikolo confirmed that he expects to have six buildup games in Z imbabwe that will sharpen the squad before the tournament begins in South Africa.

After the buildup games in Z imbabwe, the national team will return home for further drills before setting off to South Africa.

The Africa qualifier games will have two subregional groups, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the Regional final.

Tanzania is placed in group A alongside Mozambique, Botswana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone and St.Helena, while group B teams are Uganda, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles and eSwatini.