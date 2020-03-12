Rwanda: Rugby - Hills Beef Up Squad With Six New Signings

Thousand Hills rugby club have made six new signings to beef up the squad ahead of the new league season, which gets underway on March 21.

Two of the new arrivals - Gerald Niyoneza and Aime Dushimana - at the Gatenga-based side crossed from local rivals Kigali Sharks.

Niyoneza, an excellent passer, helped Kigali Sharks to the 2018 championship, while Dushimana was instrumental in his former club's campaign to the 2019 final, which they lost to Lion de Fer.

The pair was part of the national team 'Silverbacks' that played the 2018 Bronze Africa Cup in Ghana and Africa Silver Cup qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire last year.

Former champions, Thousand Hills, have also signed two English players; second-row flanker Robin Scanlon and first-row hooker David Leslie. The latter can as well play as a prop.

Also new at the club are Daniel Ochwo and Bernard Rwagasore who were signed from Uganda rugby league.

In an interview with Times Sport on Monday, the Hills president, Serge Shema - who withheld details - revealed that his side expected a number of other arrivals from Pakistan.

"The ultimate target is to win the league title again, that is why we have assets with talent and experience for the challenge. And, so far so good in training."