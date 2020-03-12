Kenya: Kalekwa - We Have Not Agreed on Avire With Tanta

12 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa says he has not agreed on a deal with Tanta FC on the transfer of Kenya international John Avire.

The two clubs have been tussling over ownership of the forward for the past seven months and there appeared to be a breakthrough when Avire featured for Tanta in an Egyptian league match on Wednesday night.

"We have not agreed on anything. I have not issued a release letter. Neither has the club okayed the processing of an International Transfer Certificate (ITC). He is still our player," stressed Kalekwa.

"I think Fifa has handed the boy a provisional licence to play which is okay with us. We are negotiating with Tanta but they do not seem straightforward. They keep dragging this matter. Now that they say they do not have the money, the latest proposal is that the two clubs can get into a partnership."

Meanwhile, Avire featured for 75 minutes as Tanta played out a barren draw with Wadi Degla at the Tanta stadium.

The youngster thought he had secured a controversial transfer to the Egyptian club in 2019 but Sofapaka insist he is still contracted to the club.

This transfer cost former FKF secretary-general Robert Muthomi his job.

