Tanzania: Govt Focus on Industries Using Local Raw Materials

THE government plans to develop strong industrial sector by attracting and establishing industrial projects that make huge use of local raw materials from agriculture, minerals and natural gas.

This was unveiled in Dodoma yesterday by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango while presenting the National Development Plan and budget framework for 2020/2021.

"Some of the projects to be implemented are the construction of natural gas processing plant, establishment and development of special economic zones, industries for value addition of agriculture products, livestock and fishing, mining and sustainable management of forest resources," he said.

Dr Mpango said emphasise will be put on getting quality seeds, farm inputs and fishing, extension and research services, improvement of dipping trough, construction of warehouses and availability of markets for crops and livestock products locally and globally.

The plan will also focus at integrating economic growth and people's welfare through projects aimed at improving the availability of health services, education and skills and clean and safe water services.

The projects to be implemented include the provision of free primary school education, loans to students in higher learning institutions, to improve water services, health education and environmental cleanness in schools, improvement of technical and vocational training, procurement and distribution of medicines, construction of district hospitals and health centres, reducing maternal death.

Others are management and development of water resources in the country, improvement of water laboratory services, improvement of water services in the rural and urban areas and improvement of environment management and climatic change.

Moreover, a total of 2.03tri/-will be spent in the Phase III of the Tanzania Social Action Fund, (TASAF) to be implemented in all 185 councils from the Mainland and 11 districts in Z anzibar.

About 60 per cent of the funds, equivalent to 1.22tri/- will be spent on more than 30,000 development projects in 16,596 villages and streets in both Mainland and 388 wards in Zanzibar.

The projects to be implemented will focus on health (121.73bn/-), education (365.21bn/-), water 585.93bn/-), roads (49.66bn/-) and environment (96.41bn/-).

Priorities will be given to people from poor families but have ability to work where 1.2 million jobs will be created and provide them with knowledge and skills.

The improvement of enabling business and investment environment focusing on projects like construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure including energy, transport like railway, roads, bridges, airports and ports as well as procurement and maintenance of aircrafts and ships.

Some of the projects are the Nyerere Hydropower project to generate 2,115, improvement of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATC L), construction of Stand