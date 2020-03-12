South Africa: Stormers Change It Up for Sharks Clash

The Stormers have made several changes for their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

In the forwards, tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and lock Salmaan Moerat are both back in the starting line-up, with Cobus Wiese coming onto the bench and expected to make an impact in the second half.

There are two new flanks in Ernst van Rhyn and Johan du Toit, who replaces his injured brother Pieter-Steph.

In the backline flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis makes his first start of the campaign, with Damian Willemse moving to fullback and Dillyn Leyds to the wing.

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that his team are determined to bring plenty of energy to the contest following their bye.

"The bye was a good chance to look at our game and we want to see some growth in a few different areas on Saturday.

"South African derbies are always tough games and we are looking forward to the different challenges we will face this weekend," he said.

The match kick off at 15:05 (SA time).

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Madosh Tambwe

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Sergeal Petersen.

