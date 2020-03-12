Kenya: KRU Postpones Lionesses World Cup Repechage

12 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has announced that the Rugby World Cup 2021 Repechage qualifier between Kenya and Colombia set for April 18 in Nairobi has been postponed after a government directive on hosting events of international status.

This comes as the country and indeed the whole world grapples with containing the spread of the coronavirus and the government announced last week that any international events will be minimized for the rest of the month.

At the same time, the government announced that it would not clear teams to travel out of the country until the situation is normalized all over the world.

"While we are disappointed that the fixture cannot take place on the set date, the health and safety of the players and officials is of utmost importance. We fully support the Kenyan authorities hence our decision to postpone this fixture to a later date," KRU boss Oduor Gangla said.

Kenya's Lionesses earned their ticket to the repechage after finishing second behind South Africa in the 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup while Colombia's Las Tucanes defeated Brazil 23-19 in their Sudamérica Rugby region playoff.

Though there have been no reported cases of the virus in the East African region, Kenya has taken steps to ensure the spread of the virus is contained and among them is restricting travel of sportspeople as well as blocking the travel of athletes and teams out of the country.

The men's and women's beach volleyball teams were the first to suffer the brunt after they were blocked from travelling to Nigeria and Cape Verde for the zonal Olympic qualifiers.

National football team Harambee Stars will also not play their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros while Athletics Kenya on Thursday said it will not clear athletes to travel out of the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.