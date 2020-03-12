South Africa: Coronavirus in SA - Wuhan Repatriates Arrive On Friday

The 122 South Africans who are expected to be repatriated from Wuhan, China, are due to arrive in South Africa on Friday, according to Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

He briefed the media about the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting and the coronavirus (Covid-19) featured prominently in his statement and in journalists' questions.

"Cabinet reassures all in South Africa that every precaution is being taken to safeguard the country against any surge of Covid-19," Mthembu said.

"The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, reported to Cabinet that there were 13 cases of Covid-19 in South Africa. This morning, the Minister of Health confirmed that another four new cases have been identified, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases to 17. He will provide further details during the course of the day."

He said the Cabinet reiterated the World Health Organisation's (WHO) call for all South Africans to take preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The measures include washing hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

In addition, South Africans were urged to avoiding touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands and to use a tissue to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing. The tissue should then be discarded.

"Common symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. When displaying the symptoms as described above, individuals are advised to stay home and seek medical assistance," Mthembu said.

"We appeal to all to respect the privacy of Covid-19 patients and their families. We also strongly caution against the dissemination of any false information related to the virus so as to prevent the spread of fear, stigma and discrimination within our society. Concerned individuals can contact the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) hotline on 0800 029 999 for accurate information regarding Covid-19."

He said the Cabinet reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa's well wishes to the repatriation team and South African Airways (SAA) crew members who departed on Tuesday to Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus's spread, to repatriate the South Africans.

"The medical team from the Department of Health and the military medical defence force forms part of the repatriation team. Cabinet has expressed its appreciation to South African Airways for their valuable assistance in this repatriation exercise.

"The repatriation team and the repatriated South Africans are expected back in the country this Friday, 13 March 2020. Upon their return, they will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days, to a maximum of 21 days. During this period, the movement of people and goods in and out of the quarantine zone will be restricted.

"We strongly caution people against attempting to make any physical contact or attempting to visit the quarantine zone. Once the quarantine period ends, and tests confirm no underlying Covid-19 virus infection of our compatriots, they will be released back into their respective communities."

Mthembu added: "All the South Africans coming home are as healthy as anything. They have not contracted the disease," Mthembu added. The quarantine is precautionary.

"Their parents have said: 'Can you bring our kids home?'" Mthembu added.

He said the repatriation was based on an agreement with the government, which included keeping the repatriated South Africans in quarantine.

"It's in their interests, but it is in the public interest, too."

The government will foot the quarantine bill.

Mthembu said the Cabinet commended the work done by the inter-ministerial committee tasked with dealing with Covid-19, led by Mkhize, which worked with the NICD.

"Cabinet appreciates that most provinces have deferred communication on this Covid-19 matter to the Minister of Health because of its national and international importance. We urge all other provinces to also follow suit to ensure centralisation of communication and therefore avoid any unintended confusion and uncoordinated messaging.

"President Ramaphosa will soon update political parties represented in Parliament as well as church leaders on Covid-19. A special Cabinet on Covid-19 is being convened for this Sunday, 15 March 2020, in Tshwane."

Mthembu referred several matters - such as a travel ban and the closure of public events - to Mkhize, who is expected to address the media later on Thursday.

Source: News24