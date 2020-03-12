Nigeria: MTN Nigeria Invests N4.55 Trillion in Fixed Assets

For a period spanning 19 years since the first commercial rollout of its telecoms services in Nigeria in 2001, MTN Nigeria has invested as much as N4.55 trillion ($14.67 billion) in fixed assets and facilities across Nigeria till date.

The telco disclosed this in a statement.

It disclosed that bulk of the money spent on fixed assets and facilities, was on Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) otherwise known as Base Stations, as well as fibre optic cables and microwave facilities, designed for the transmission of voice and data services across the country.

Having the most expansive telecoms network in the country, with the largest subscriber number of 70.67 million, MTN said it would continue to invest in fixed assets and facilities in the country, and has earmarked additional N600 billion on network expansion in the next three years.

The planned investment in the next three years, according to the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, would enable it to accelerate its 4G network expansion, deepen population coverage and support the Federal Government's broadband initiative.

Aside investing N4.55 trillion ($14.67 billion) in fixed assets and facilities in Nigeria nationwide, MTN said in the published information that it had also spent over N20 billion on projects carried out and funded by MTN Foundation in 860 locations across the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, where it sets aside one per cent of profit after tax annually to fund the activities of the MTN Foundation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MTN said its network expansion helped it in reducing the country's unemployment figure by employing over 500,000 Nigerians directly and indirectly, since the inception of its commercial rollout of telecoms services in Nigeria in 2001.

Some of the rollout plans for this year in the area subscribers' products, include the MTN Data Plan, MTN 4G LTE coverage, free Facebook service, MTN Social Bundle, Data Gifting, BetaTalk, among others. "MTN Nigeria will continue to offer a wide variety of products and services designed #JustForYou. We are providing tools to boost productivity, promote passions, champion aspirations and make life a whole lot brighter for subscribers," MTN said in the published information.

In the area of specific industry solutions for the public sector, MTN said: "In 2020 and beyond, we will work with public institutions and government at different levels to create and deploy solutions that simplify complex operations.

"For instance, we will work with insurance companies to provide MTN Enterprise Mobility solutions that suit their needs. In addition, collaborate with Instance Companies to deliver insurance services that are both affordable and accessible that will help more businesses and individuals enjoy the benefits of insurance policy."