Namibia: Govt Advised to Partly Privatise Parastatals

THE PRESIDENTIAL high-level panel on the economy has recommended downgrading Air Namibia and the partial privatisation of seven state-owned entities.

The report - made public yesterday - includes recommendations on how to turn around the economy. Part of the report focused on the future of 22 public enterprises.

The panel recommended that NamPost, NIP, Telecom, Meatco, NWR and Namport can be co-owned by private sector companies through joint ventures.

The national railway company, TransNamib, can be privatised or can form a joint venture with private entities, the report added.

The panel recommended that the government should liquidate Air Namibia and turn it into a regional airline.

"The current SW [Air Namibia] should be liquidated. Codeshare or put commercial agreements with airlines currently serving Namibia - Qatar, KLM, Ethiopian, Lufthansa to take over international routes," the panel said.

According to the report, Air Namibia needs to exit international routes in the most cost-economical and "contractually de-risked manner and become a regional and domestic airline with a proper board and management".

The regional and domestic Air Namibia should then be merged with the Namibia Airports Company (NAC), the panel said.

Another proposed merger is the Road Fund Administration and Roads Authority.

The panel recommended that the government should sell its stakes in Windhoek Country Club, Lüderitz Waterfront, Zambezi Waterfront and the Roads Contractor Company.

The panel, however, gave the nod for MTC to be listed on the Namibia Stock Exchange. It's still unclear why the government used N$2,3 billion of taxpayers' money to buy back 34% that belonged to Portugal Telecom in MTC just to give it away on the stock exchange.

There were concerns two years ago that politically connected individuals were set to rake in commissions from the deal. The government has been advised to retain NamWater, NamPower and the national oil company Namcor.

"These entities are delivering essential public services. Strengthen boards and management and accelerate investment to ensure water and electricity self-sufficiency is obtained in 24-36 months," the report said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SUPER POWER BOARD

The panel has also suggested phasing out the public enterprises ministry in five years. The ministry is currently headed by Leon Jooste.

"Ministry of Public Enterprises be phased out over three to four years and replaced by a holding company which will be run independently by a board appointed by the government and that will own, on behalf of the government, all the stakes in public enterprises," the report said.

Senior government sources have for years questioned the plan to move all commercial parastatals to the public enterprises. Some feared that the formation of a holding company could lead to the cheap sale of state assets.

The government has also been urged to consider selling its shares in businesses where there are adequate local private sector players.

"Transformation plans should be transparent and disinvestments should primarily be to local players, who can source foreign partners if required," the report said.

The panel also reminded the government that it needs to review the salaries for parastatal bosses.

"Underperforming public enterprise boards and chief executives should be replaced," the panel said.