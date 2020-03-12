Namibia: Breeding Cattle Egrets Flock to Ondangwa Camp

IF there is a place in Namibia where one can experience a breathtaking view of thousands of cattle egrets (Bubulcus ibis) breeding in peace, Ondangwa Rest Camp is the place to go.

"I have never seen so many cattle egrets breeding in the north," deputy director for Parks and Wildlife Management for north and central regions, Rehabeam Erckie told The Namibian at Ondangwa recently.

Erckie, a conservationist sees this development as good as the multiplication of egrets will lead to reduction of worms, crickets and ticks on which they feed.

He explained that cattle egrets came to breed at Ondangwa Rest Camp, because they are safe here as there are no people disturbing them. Some breed in nearby acacia trees at the NamWater premises at the town.

It is against this background that Erckie recently explained on Radio Shipie FM the ecological role of cattle egrets and why these birds should be protected as they are important to humanity. The water-filled pod at the camp has algae on which the egrets and other birds feed. Cattle egrets only lay two eggs.

Erckie said every creature has a special function in the environment and cattle egrets specialise in pest control, reducing worms, crickets, rodents and ticks.

Cattle egrets often follow cattle to the pastures to eat parasites like ticks.

"So, if these birds are killed, the ticks will increase. So, they have a duty to do," he said.

Erckie said the wonderful view of thousands of cattle egrets breeding at Ondangwa Rest Camp can also attract tourists to the camp.

"Here in the north is where the ecological cycle is being formed and it is not just at Ondangwa. This is healthy for the environment," Erckie explained. He said he is waiting for a bird caller from the ministry, Gabes Shutumbu, to put rings on the egrets to help the ministry monitor them.

Ondangwa Rest Camp manager Norbert Machipisa told The Namibian that the birds should be allowed to breed peacefully at the camp.

He said they are a tourist attraction to the camp. "They make a beautiful sound," he said.