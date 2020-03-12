Namibia: IMF Forecasts Positive Growth for Namibia

4 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The prolonged recession that has gripped the domestic economy for the better part of the last three to four years is expected to be something of the past, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday projected that Namibia will see positive growth in 2020 as the drought fades and mining production picks ramps up. In a statement, IMF mission chief for Namibia Geremia Palomba said absent structural reforms and growth would strengthen gradually over the medium-term.

"Downside risks to this outlook include a decline in global growth as COVID-19-virus risks materialise and possible lower-than-expected Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue and fiscal slippages. With public debt rising, the authorities need to continue fiscal adjustment policies to stabilise public debt over time and balance the adjustment with broader reforms to support growth," read the IMF's statement.

The IMF team, led by Palomba, visited Windhoek from 24 to 28 February to discuss recent developments and the economic outlook in the context of its regular surveillance activities.

Palomba said "The economy is projected to return to positive growth this year. Real GDP contracted in 2019 and is expected to turn positive during 2020 as the impact of last year drought fades and mining production picks up".

Palomba stated that with public debt rising, the authorities need to continue fiscal adjustment policies to stabilise public debt over time and balance the adjustment with broader reforms to support growth. He further recommended that in preparation of the FY20/21 budget, the government's medium-term fiscal adjustment plans and supporting policy measures should be clearly identified.

"There is a need to jumpstart structural reforms to reignite growth and boost job creation. It is important to improve the efficiency of the economy, including by streamlining business regulations, strengthening market operations of key public enterprises, removing obstacles that contribute to high electricity and transportation costs, and better align wage dynamics in the public sector and in the economy to productivity trends. Over time, it is important to remove obstacles to exports and address shortages of skilled workers," said the IMF mission chief for Namibia.

Palomba pointed out that the country's financial sector remains sound despite weak growth starting to negatively affect the performance of banks. He also noted that reforms to improve the non-bank regulatory and supervisory framework are advancing, although at a slow pace.

The IMF's 2020 Article IV consultation, which is an annual review of the domestic economy, is scheduled to take place before the end of the year.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Call to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stirs Hornets' Nest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.