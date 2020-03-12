Malawi: BBC Radio 1xtra Presenter Supernova in Malawi to Launch Selector

One of UK's leading next generation DJ, Jamz Supernova, who hosts a weekly show on BBC Radio 1Xtra, is in the country to launch the Selector Radio program.

Through Selector show, Jamz shares the best new UK music with the world and the program is syndicated to over 30 countries around the world and it boasts of a global youthful audience of over 4 million listeners.

Jamz said her trip to Malawi is very significant because of the launch of Selector in the country and that this is also her opportunity to meet the presenter who will be hosting the equivalent of the show she does.

"I will be here to launch that, to connect with the presenter that is on the ground here, and with this issue is all about exchanging skills and cultures and ideas and hopefully form relationships." She said

On how she intends to build Malawi audience for Selector, Jamz shared that the show will maintain its style of supporting emerging UK music from all different genres and tap "into people that have other keen interest already in British music."

She expressed optimism that Selector would be featuring Malawian artist and their relationship with UK music.

"We are trying to do shows depending on where we travel to. We are trying to make a special radio show out of where we have been. So, I wouldn't see why I wouldn't do a show that featured Malawian artists, Malawian creators and then talking about their relationships with UK music as well," she disclosed

Hosting Selector, a weekly show on BBC Radio 1Xtra, Jamz discover and showcase new talent. She also own record label Future Bounce which signs up and coming artists.

"I have got a record label. This is a record label I have been running for the last two years. So, I am always on the lookout for new artists to sign. So, I am just going to open and see what musically there is here to experience and enjoy" said Jamz adding that she would like to sample "something local."

She has since encouraged fans to come on Friday night to an All Black Party club event at Epic in Area 47 where she will share stage with local female DJ's and has promised to bring more vibes, in particular "... will try to work on African diaspora."

Series of events lined up for Selector tour will be produced by Nyali Muzik and Jamz will be partnering with RJ the DJ, Allidah Namame Henson and Shortie.

A local music artist, KBG, founder and producer of Nyali Muzik, said it is an exciting opportunity for them in collaboration with British Council to produce the event of an international act.

He added that this was a big opportunity for local female DJ's to learn how they can improve their art.

"As you know, here in Malawi, Deejaying is an industry that has been dominated by males. Now that Jamz, a very successful in the industry has come from UK to Malawi, it is a key platform where female DJ's can learn from her and we are expecting a lot about how she would assist the local female DJ's to establish a career in this industry." Said KBG

Jamz is in the country under British Council of Malawi. She is expected to participate in industry discussions live performances, discuss with radio partners, discuss radio landscape in particular about female DJ's, and share UK music sector insights and details of the Southern Africa Arts -British Council programme opportunities linking the UK and Southern Africa.