Malawi: Council to Drag Rent Defaulters to Court

12 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu district commissioner Smart Gwedemula says the council will drag to court shop, rest house operators and individuals who owe it money.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a full council meeting in the district.

Gwedemula said the council was owed approximately K7 million in rentals in the past two years and only recovered K3 million.

He said the council needs money for operations; hence the decision to drag defaulters to court.

The council's finance and audit committee chairperson Evra Mike said there is a shortfall of money from markets and other council facilities.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Call to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stirs Hornets' Nest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.