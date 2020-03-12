Malawi: Council to Drag Rent Defaulters to Court

Ntcheu district commissioner Smart Gwedemula says the council will drag to court shop, rest house operators and individuals who owe it money.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a full council meeting in the district.

Gwedemula said the council was owed approximately K7 million in rentals in the past two years and only recovered K3 million.

He said the council needs money for operations; hence the decision to drag defaulters to court.

The council's finance and audit committee chairperson Evra Mike said there is a shortfall of money from markets and other council facilities.