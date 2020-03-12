Malawi: Man Nabbed for Illegal Possession of Medical Drugs

12 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi police in Mponela have arrested a 41-year-old man for being found in possession of medical drugs without a license.

Mponela Police deputy spokesperson Sergeant McPatsonMsadala said police arrested the man identified as Benson Chiponde after receiving a tip off from well-wishers.

"Police made follow-up and arrested the suspect, seizing assorted drugs including; 8 packets of LA, 263 tablets of Indocid, 232 Amoxicillin tablets, 603 tablets of Metronidazole, 329 tablets of Cotrimoxazole, 206 Magnesium tablets, 171 Ampicillin tablets and 15 Paracetamol tablets," he said.

Chiponde hails from Madisi Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhaza in Dowa.

He will appear in court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of medical drugs without a license contrary to Section 36 of the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poison Act.

