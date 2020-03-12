Tanzania: Minister - Green House Will Transform Youths' Lives

Dodoma — THE Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Jenista Mhagama, has expressed optimism that the ongoing project to have Green Houses in every district countrywide will help to transform lives of the youth.

Speaking at a training session for youth on how to create and maintain Green House in order to employ themselves, Ms Mhagama said the project is aimed at bringing a great change in the youth population in order to reduce unemployment in the country.

The training coordinated by the Prime Minister's Office drew youths from all regions of the Mainland Tanzania.

"This project has a capacity to change the lives of youths countrywide... and I want to assure you that the government will maintain its sustainability, and in my leadership, we cannot afford to fail," she said.

The minister further emphasized on investing in agribusiness with improved technology and loans issued by the government and other financial institutions for them to succeed.

Various researches undertaken by the Prime Minister's Office show that Tanzanian workforce is about 25.7 million, where 26per cent are the youth.

The survey also indicates that agriculture is their leading employer, where 66per cent are employed especially in rural areas.

On skills, researches according to Ms Mhagama 79per cent of the Tanzanian population have low skills, posing a need to help them to improve their skills.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Andrew Massawe said the government was preparing a guideline for Green Houses, and that immediately after its draft would be disseminated to stakeholders.