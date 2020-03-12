Tanzanians Urged to Use Paper Bags, Promote Local Industries

12 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Mufindi — IN a bid to preserve environment and protect the nature from hazardous waste, the public have been urged to use paper bags instead of banned plastic bags.

Paper bags are 100 percent reusable, recyclable and biodegradable and at the same time environment friendly and pose less threat to wildlife.

It requires less energy for paper bags to be recycled than plastic bags. Plastic bags cause environmental damage such as increase the level of air pollution.

Plastic bags not only have adverse effects on our natural habitats, death of many animals. Plastic bags are not renewable and you need UV rays to destroy it, which is harmful for environment.

The National Environmental Management Council Director General, Dr Samuel Gwamaka said use of paper bags is safer compared to other bags.

"Paper bags are so safe and friendly to environment, therefore we urge you to use paper bags for the betterment of our environment and the country's development," he said.

He said most paper bags that are used in Rwanda and Kenya are produced in Tanzania but the same products are not being used in the country.

"The paper bags that are produced in Tanzania are much used in Rwanda and Kenya, but they are less used in Tanzania, we need to increase the supply," he noted.

Dr Gwamaka said there has been no big increase in the paper bags production since the banning of plastic bags in the country.

He said the government expected the increase of paper bags production but things have not changed that much.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.