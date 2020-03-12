East Africa: Region Lauds South Sudan on Unity Government

Arusha — THE East African Community (EAC), Secretary General, Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko has commended the government of South Sudan for forming a Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) in the world's youngest nation.

In his congratulatory message availed to 'Daily News' yesterday, the EAC boss described the move as a strong statement by South Sudan leadership's commitment in restoring peace, political stability and security to the country after more than six years of conflict, which has destabilised the EAC's newest entrant.

"This demonstrates the spirit of forgiveness, reconciliation and resilience of the people of South Sudan," stated the EAC Secretary General.

The move, according to Ambassador Mfumukeko, will not only benefit South Sudanese, but the entire EAC and Africa as a whole.

He noted that the successful implementation of TGoNU will herald a new era for South Sudan, and will, among other things, ensure the return of peace to the East African nation.

"People of South Sudan will get back to rebuilding their lives, and that the government exploits the country's vast mineral wealth and utilizes it for the benefit of the people... we therefore hail the spirit of the give-and-take among all players which gave birth to the transnational government."

He further urged the signatories to the TGoNU to stick to the spirit and letter of the agreement to guarantee that peace takes root in the country.

Late last month, South Sudan's President, Salva Kiir after signing the latest powersharing agreement with his rival, opposition leader Dr Riek Machar who was, once again, sworn in as vice-president.

The rivalry triggered a civil war that killed at least 400,000 people and displaced millions. Both sides are accused of mass rape, recruiting child soldiers and starving the South Sudanese people.

South Sudan's civil war broke out just two years after mass celebrations after gaining hard-fought independence from Sudan in 2011.

In its report released last month, the UN Human Rights Commission points an accusing finger on South Sudan officials for diverting millions of dollars of state funds which were needed by civilians as the country staggered away from civil war.

The commission also accused rival fighters of "deliberately starving" people for strategic gain.