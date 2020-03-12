Tanzania: Dar Bank Keen on Turning Around Tanzania's Football Fortunes

London — Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania has shown keen interest in turning around the country's football fortunes.

The bank's head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, Juanitha Mramba, said here yesterday that they were committed to driving the growth and development of the sport in Tanzania.

"We believe that the development of football should not only be left in the hands of the government but that the private sector should also play its part," Mramba said.

"It is against this background that Standard Bank saw it befitting to strengthen its relationship with football to contribute to the development of this popular sport," she added.

Currently, Dar es Salaam Corridor Group FC players are here for a week-long tour under the auspices of the bank.

Last weekend, they experienced a "dream come true" moment when they witnessed the English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds, who are seeking a first league title in 30 years, won 2-1.

"Football is an industry as it pays salaries, buys food and educates children, while adding to the growth of the economy," Mramba noted.

Team captain Raphael Kutoka said they were elated to see Liverpool - the Uefa Champions League title-holders - in action at Anfield.

Apart from Kutoka, the other Corridor Group FC players who are here for the tour are Salim Kuziwa, Michael Lyimo, Yusuph Lugonzo, Godfrey Waninda and Abdallah Maguzo.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's victory over Bournemouth on Saturday was met with an unusual sense relief around Anfield for a side that had just clinched a 22nd consecutive home league win.

Following the 22nd victory, Liverpool - the European champions , who are seeking a first league title in 30 years, moved 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A 3-0 reverse at Watford deprived Jurgen Klopp's men the chance to match Arsenal's "invincible" unbeaten league season and a FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea means they cannot replicate Manchester United's treble of 1998/99.