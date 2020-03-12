Tanzania: Msekwa - Multi-Party System is a Need of Time, Society

opinion

Voices have been heard in recent months from people who are impressed by President John Magufuli's leadership style, saying the performance of the leader would one day send the opposition to a natural death and return Tanzania to one party system.

They see him as the man who has rightly responded to people's long time demand for action against pandemic corruptions, embezzlements and the misuse of public resources.

But in an interview with this paper, Retired National Assembly Speaker, Pius Msekwa, says politics of multi-party systemwas a time demand that offers an opportunity to members of the public to express their feelings, no matter whether they are pleased or displeased with the leadership in power.

"Tanzania cannot and surely it is not suitable for it to return to a single-party system because a multi party system is society's demand, according to time," says Mr Msekwa.

Speaking to The Citizen in an exclusive interview last week at his home in Nansio's Nkilizya Street, Ukerewe, Mwanza Region, Msekwa, who is also retired CCM deputy chairman, says an election in any pollical system offers an opportunity to voters to express feelings.

"Even in the 2020 polls, voters will make their decisions according to the performance of the government," he says.

Tanzania reintroduced the multi party system in 1992, about 32 years since the last general election of political parties was held in 1960.

Since the reintroduction of the system, Tanzanians have witnessed three closely contested general elections between the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), and opposition parties.

In the first general election under multipartism in 1995, maverick politician Agustino Mrema, running on NCCR-Mageuzi ticket, fiercely competed against CCM contestant Benjamin Mkapa, who won the election to become the third president of Tanzania.

Another fierce competition was witnessed during the 2010 general election between Chadema flag bearer, then outspoken opposition politician Dr Wilbroad Slaa and president Mkapa's successor, Jakaya Mrishp Kikwete, who was seeking reelection.

The fieriest election under multiparty system was witnessed in 2015 between the main opposition Chadema's aspitant Edward Lowassa, who represented opposition coalition, Ukawa, and the incumbent President John Magufuli of CCM.

Mr Lowassa, the former Prime Minister who had defected to opposition just months before the election garnered over six million votes, second to President Magufuli who got over eight million votes.

A lot have happened since that time. The country has witnessed a wave of opposition leaders including councillors, MPs, and top leaders of opposition parties crossing over to CCM for what is being claimed as supporting President Magufuli's efforts to transform Tanzania's economy.

In 2016, the nation witnessed an indefinite ban on political activities.

This was a political culture strange to political parties which enjoyed a relatively wide freedom in conducting their businesses under previous administrations.

In the period, all political parties, including CCM and its opposers, had the opportunity of conducting political activities including staging demonstrations and holding rallies that aimed at strengthening the parties.

With the ban, only councillors and MPs are allowed to conduct rallies in their respective areas. However, opposition parties are up in arms over the order which they say was applied in favour of the ruling CCM.

They claim that their CCM counterparts are allowed to conduct political activities including meeting while the opposition are systematically prevented from doing the same by the police.

The massive defections by members of opposition politician to CCM, claims of uncivilised political playing field, and the outstanding performance of President Magufuli, which appear to respond to the needs of the majority Tanzanians, have sparked a hot debate among Tanzanians. There are those who believe that this year's general election will be a piece of cake for President Magufuli and other aspirants who run on the CCM ticket.

Others believe the opposition will not be defeated if the elections are free and fair and if they come with arguments that touches on life hardships of ordinary people.

The history of elections in Tanganyika and Tanzania

Msekwa reiterates that the opportunity offered an alternative to voters to show their feelings through the ballot box.

He says this was among basic for holding elections since Tanganyika's multi party system under the colonial rule and later Tanganyika and Tanzania under the Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu) and CCM.

The political veteran said many elections were held in the country including that of 1958, which, he, however, said he did not participate because he was still a student.

"In 1959, another general election was held with the aim of showing the division of power of political parties. This election was famous for three votes, meaning electing one African, Indian and European aspirants and all won in 10 constituencies," said Msekwa Another multi party general election that is still remembered todate, he says, is that of 1960, whereby Tanu aspirants emerged victorious in all 71 constituencies including those strongholds of the Europeans and Indians.

According to Msekwa, when Tanganyika gained independence in 1961, there were many political parties including Tanu, which was established in July 1954, United Tanganyika Party (UTP) (February 1956), All Muslim National Union of Tanganyika (AMNUT) (July 1959) and African National Congress (ANC) (June 1958).

He says the above political parties took part in Legislative Council elections in 1958, 1959 and 1960.

However, he says only two parties --Tanu and ANC--participated in the general election of Novemba 1, 1962.

After the Tanganyika Independence in 1961, a procedure of choosing councillors, MPs and president after every five years was introduced and that procedure is still being used todate.

He says the 1965 polls after independence were held under one multi party system through an interim constitution of 1964, which was formed after the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Elections under one party system

"Despite the fact that elections were held one party system, voters had the opportunity of choosing aspirants of their own choice, depending on the needs of that time and their constituency," says Msekwa.

He says even after a new constitution in 1977, which is still in use todate despite several amendments, the elections in 1980, 1985 and 1990 were held under one party system.

Why from multi party to one systems?

Nearly two years after Tanganyika gained independence, the founding president, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere directed his Tanu party to form a presidential commission that was tasked to see the possibility of placing Tanzania under one party system.

He says the commission was formed on January 28, 1964 during a meeting of the Tanu central committee held on January 14, 1963

Political parties' demand

"The demand for the reintroduction of the multi party system emerged during the Judge Francis Nyalali Commission in which I was among its members.

"So, I still believe that Tanzania will continue to be a multi party nation because of time, social needs and the current political climate around the globe," he says.

He warns that the opportunity of selling the policies and arguments is supposed to be used wisely without plunging the nation into disharmony.

"Politicians need to compete and oppose one another in decent ways because our country is one with one people, who live together in solidarity," he counsels.

Opposition boycotting elections

"It is political dynamics to the opposotion to boycott elections; However, in my view, boycotting elections is to deny voters the opportunity of choosing the aspirant of their choice," says Msekwa.

"The action of withdrawing from elections by all candidates from the opposition is to give an opportunity to CCM aspirants and even those, who are not the choices of voters to sail through unopposed," says Msekwa.

He called upon the opposition parties to stop the habit of boycotting elections so that to give voters their constituional right of chosing leaders of their choice.