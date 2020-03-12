Tanzania: State to Continue Support of School Girls

12 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama

Kibaha — DEPUTY Minister for Energy, Ms Subira Mgalu has said that the government will continue to work with its stakeholders in giving priority to projects which aim at creating a friendly environment for girls' education in the country.

Ms Mgalu, who is also the Member of Parliament (CCM Special Seats) for Coast Region, made the statement at Mboga Secondary School in Chalinze District when she went to open the school's modern library recently.

"Our government has been allocating a lot of resources to ensure that girls all over the country are able to attend school and continue with education without any obstacles, and we have seen these efforts bearing fruits day after day," she noted.

The school's Headmaster, Mr. George Mwakihaba said that the idea to build the library was given by former President, Jakaya Kikwete who is the school's guardian, adding that construction activities started in 2013 , whereby Chalinze District Council provided funds for the project.

"We are taking this time to thank our guardian, former President Kikwete for always being in the forefront to ensure that our students have all basic needs and a friendly environment for studying. We also thank our friends, Wentworth Africa Foundation (WAF) and Read International for providing funds which we used for renovating this library," he noted.

During the event, female students received bags of sanitary towels from WAF.

The Organisation's Chairman, Ms. Barbara Mac Bean said they will continue to support the government's effort in ensuring that school girls are assisted to finish their studies through their campaign known as 'Keep a Girl In School'.

