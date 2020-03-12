South Africa: Cabinet Approves Establishment of the National Council On GBVF

In its efforts to fight Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Council on GBVF (NCGBVF).

The council will drive and oversee the work to stop gender-based violence by mobilising people nationally, provincially and locally to lead and support transformative GBVF interventions.

"It will also be responsible for the implementation of the GBVF-NSP," announced Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu during a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

In December 2019, Cabinet approved the GBVF National Strategic Plan (NSP).

Cabinet further directed a team of Ministers led by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to do further work on the proposed GBVF institutional arrangement to oversee the implementation of the GBVF-NSP.

The National Council on GBVF will report to the President through Minister Nkoana-Mashabane.

Cabinet also approved the setting up of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) comprising of Police Minister Bheki Cele; Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola; Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu; Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Minister Nkoana-Mashabane as the convener.

"The IMC has been directed to move expeditiously in formalising the National Council on GBVF. They have further been directed to continue to explore the feasibility of legislating this current institutional arrangement," said the Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commission for Gender Equality - as a chapter nine institution with a constitutional mandate to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality - will also be expected to continue to regularly assess and monitor progress being made in the implementation of the GBVF-NSP.

Dros rapist judgment

Still on gender-based violence, Cabinet welcomed the Gauteng High Court ruling to turn down the request for leave to appeal in the case against convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow.

Last year, Ninow was handed a life sentence after raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria in 2018.

"The judgement, sentencing and rejection of leave to appeal, sends a strong message to perpetrators and would-be perpetrators of women and children abuse that, South Africa's justice institutions will hold them accountable for their despicable actions.

"Together we must eradicate the abuses that undermine the fundamental human rights of women and children. Through our collective actions we must ensure that no woman or child is sexually harassed, beaten, raped or attacked anywhere in our country," said the Minister.