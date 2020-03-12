South Africa: National Road Traffic Amendment Bill to Improve Safety

Cabinet has approved the submission of the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill of 2019 to Parliament.

The bill proposes, among others, regulations for the driving school industry and proposes appropriate standards under which learner drivers must be taught.

Addressing the Post Cabinet media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the bill also deals with fraud and corruption within the road traffic environment, increases penalties for those who fail to comply with traffic rules, prohibits alcohol consumption by drivers and proposes the national number plate legislation.

"Major deaths on the roads are caused by people who drink and drive. Our laws do not allow you to drink and drive," Mthembu said.

The bill also proposes the streamlining of the powers of the Minister of Transport and those of the provincial Members of the Executive Committee responsible for transport.