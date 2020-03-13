Nigeria: WAEC Appoints Areghan As New Head of Nigeria National Office

13 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos — The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has appointed Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan as the new Head of National Office (WAEC) Nigeria.

Areghan succeeds Mr. Olutise Isaac Adenipekun who retired from the services of the Council on March 5, 2020.

Mr. Areghan who hails from Egbele, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, assumed office as the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC on March 5, 2020.

Until his appointment as Head of National Office, he was the Head of Test Administration Division, WAEC, Nigeria.

He joined the services of WAEC in October, 1989 as an Assistant Registrar II. He rose through the ranks to become Senior Deputy Registrar in April, 2018. Mr. Areghan has undertaken many other responsibilities in different capacities for the Council. Between 1989 and date, he has traversed the nooks and crannies of the country, serving in various examination and administrative capacities.

He has also attended many training courses and conferences within and outside Nigeria and has presented several papers at some of those conferences as well as at other fora.

Areghan attended Egbele Primary School Uromi, Edo State from 1968 to 1973; Esan Grammar School, Uromi from 1973 to 1978. He graduated from the University of Benin in 1983 summa cum laude with a B. Sc. (Hons) Degree in Political Science. He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Benin in 1989. In addition, he holds a Masters Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He is a Fellow of the Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria (FCGP).

