Nigeria: NEC Meeting - Police Beef Up Security At APC Secretariat

No fewer than eight patrol vans filled with anti-riot policemen yesterday laid siege at the national secretariat of the ruling APC in Abuja, as part of measures to beef up security in the area.

Daily Trust reports that their presence is not unconnected with Tuesday's emergency NEC meeting convened by a faction of the NWC after the suspension of the embattled national chairman of the party. A security source, who confided in one of our correspondents, said they are being proactive following intelligence report about looming breach of law and order around Blantrye Street, Wuse II where the party's secretariat is located.

"Some people are planning to cause mayhem here; so, we have to be proactive. We don't know where they are coming from or where they belong but we are leaving no stone unturned in taming any unfortunate incident," the security source said.

An Abuja High Court had on Wednesday granted another application filed by the North-East Vice Chairman of the party, Mustapha Salihu, barring some members of the party from disrupting the planned NEC meeting billed for March 17.