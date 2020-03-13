Nigeria: Oshiomhole's Pictures, Banners Removed At Party Secretariat

13 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu

Banners displaying pictures of embattled national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have been removed from the party's national secretariat in Abuja,.

The billboard with the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari and Oshiomhole, at the entrance of the party secretariat has also been replaced.

It was replaced on Wednesday night with a billboard displaying only the picture of Buhari.

Other billboards of Oshiomhole on Blantyre Street, where the party secretariat is located, have also been removed.

