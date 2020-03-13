Zimbabwe: Trouble in Paradise Mai Titi, Zizoe Fall Out

12 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular comedienne Felistas "Mai Titi" Edwards has broken her short stinted union with Gweru based singer, Zizoe Pamyk.

Addressing her legion of fans on social media, Mai Titi broke the news in a video she visibly appeared sad.

Though disappointed, she vowed not to shed a tear over the crooner, wishing him the best with his new lover.

"I wish you all the best with your girlfriend. Who am I? I am just a nobody who came into your life and was there for you and I wish you all the best," she said.

She also added that "I am not someone anochemera rudo stereki. Handichemeri rudo. Handisi type yacho.And handisi type inochemera kudiwa. Wakangondiona ndiri one chi single mother ndichizviraramira... I will not allow you to break me... . Mwari achandipa murume anondina besides my condition."

According to her, hell broke loose when Zizoe told Mai Titi that she should appreciate him for loving her due to her condition.

"I have decided to break off things because Zizoe told me that I should appreciate him for loving me, had it not been for him no one would love me because of my status," she said.

