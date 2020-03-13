Kenya: Mombasa Golf Club Pick New Chairman

12 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Tea Brokers East Africa Limited managing director Kenneth Mwangi was unanimously elected as the new Mombasa Golf Club chairman this week during the club's 109th year annual general meeting held at the club premises in Mombasa.

Mwangi took over from Symon Wambugu and will serve the club for the next one year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was elected the club's honorary member during the well-attended AGM.

The club captain Wilfred Achilla retained his position in a hotly contested race beating Gregory Koech by one vote.

The incumbent garnered 29 votes against his vice-captain who attracted 28 votes with one vote getting spoiled.

The club elections were presided over by Kishor Lakhani amid tension.

The club committee members elected were Bharat Charda, who was elected unopposed as the club vice-captain with Mombasa-based lawyer Paul Muyao elected club secretary unopposed. The post of treasurer was won by Lawreance Odhiambo as Susan Mwangi retained the lady captain post unopposed.

