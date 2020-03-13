Kenya: KPA Recruit 26 Players After Two-Day Trials in Mombasa

Some 26 youthful players drawn from all over the country have been short listed to join Kenya Ports Authority men's and women's basketball teams after successful two days trials at the KPA Hall Makande in Mombasa.

The 21 men and five women, who were selected from over 100 that turned up for the trials conducted by the KPA technical officials over the weekend have already linked up with the teams for training ahead of the new season.

Kenya Ports Authority head of Administration Bildad Kisero, who directed that the trials take place to help identify players good enough to to be recruited, said he was satisfied with the trials that gave home grown players an opportunity to play for one of the top teams in the country.

"As KPA, our is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) therefore the more players we have based in the region the better since we will be keeping the youth from illicit activities," said Kisero.

KPA coaches Anthony Ojukwu and Sammy Kiki, who led the trials, said they were amazed by the abundant basketball talent in the region and promised to translate that talents into future internationals.

"This is the direction we want to take, always ensuring at the beginning of the year we conduct trials to identify potential youths who can join our teams," said team manager Christopher Ogutu.

Elsewhere, defending women's Premier League champions Equity Bank play their league opener against United States International University at Nyayo National Stadium on March 21 as this year's season tips off at different venues countrywide.

The bankers, who have appointment Sylvia Kamau, formerly with Strathmore University, as their coach, replacing David Maina (elevated to head coach of both men and women teams) started her work last week with daily training sessions at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Kamau last coached basketball in 2016 at Strathmore University Swords three years ago before quitting to take up a job as Kenya Rugby Football Union chief executive officer.