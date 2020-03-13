Kenya: KPA Recruit 26 Players After Two-Day Trials in Mombasa

12 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Some 26 youthful players drawn from all over the country have been short listed to join Kenya Ports Authority men's and women's basketball teams after successful two days trials at the KPA Hall Makande in Mombasa.

The 21 men and five women, who were selected from over 100 that turned up for the trials conducted by the KPA technical officials over the weekend have already linked up with the teams for training ahead of the new season.

Kenya Ports Authority head of Administration Bildad Kisero, who directed that the trials take place to help identify players good enough to to be recruited, said he was satisfied with the trials that gave home grown players an opportunity to play for one of the top teams in the country.

"As KPA, our is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) therefore the more players we have based in the region the better since we will be keeping the youth from illicit activities," said Kisero.

KPA coaches Anthony Ojukwu and Sammy Kiki, who led the trials, said they were amazed by the abundant basketball talent in the region and promised to translate that talents into future internationals.

"This is the direction we want to take, always ensuring at the beginning of the year we conduct trials to identify potential youths who can join our teams," said team manager Christopher Ogutu.

Elsewhere, defending women's Premier League champions Equity Bank play their league opener against United States International University at Nyayo National Stadium on March 21 as this year's season tips off at different venues countrywide.

The bankers, who have appointment Sylvia Kamau, formerly with Strathmore University, as their coach, replacing David Maina (elevated to head coach of both men and women teams) started her work last week with daily training sessions at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Kamau last coached basketball in 2016 at Strathmore University Swords three years ago before quitting to take up a job as Kenya Rugby Football Union chief executive officer.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.