Kenya: City Schools Begin Rush for Games Titles

12 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

The die is cast as the Nairobi County secondary schools converge on different venues for their regional Term One Games starting Friday morning.

At stake during the two-day event will be various titles as well as tickets to next month's National Term One Games to be held at the Kapsabet Boys and Girls Schools in Nandi County.

Schools will battle for honours in hockey, basketball, rugby sevens and 15s and handball, while swimming, athletics and cross-country events are scheduled for next week.

Basketball and handball will be staged at Upper Hill School, Sunshine Secondary School, Lang'ata High School and PUEFA, while Nairobi School will play host to rugby and hockey.

The various defending disciplines' champions all successfully came through the sub-county games unscathed and will be confident of retaining their titles.

In boys' basketball, champions Dagoretti, under the guidance of former Upper Hill principal Peter Orero, headline Pool A and come up against Muhuri Muchiri, Highway School, Strathmore and Eastleigh High School.

Pool B features Upper Hill, Starehe Boys, Mwiki Secondary School, Aquinas Secondary School and Peter Kibukosya while hosts Lang'ata, Kenya Muslim, Waylight, Lenana High School and Dandora Secondary School are in Pool C and Nairobi School, Uhuru High School, Garden Estate, Jamhuri High and Lang'ata 2 are drawn in Pool D.

In the girls' category, champions Buruburu Girls - who are drawn in Pool A alongside Starehe, Dandora Secondary School, Maina Wanjigi, Tumaini and State House - will be keen to defend the title but team's coach Julius Otieno said it will not be a walk in the park.

Otieno said their opponents are not push overs.

"It will be a tough call but we hope to reign supreme against them and go all the way and defend the national title," said Otieno.

Otieno said they have enough cover after influential duo Shantel Kiobe and Maureen Opita cleared School last year and have since joined Zetech and Riara Universities respectively that feature in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League sides.

Buruburu will be relying on the services of team's captain Claris Osula, Brunna Sakala, Mary Kedit as well as Jane Kemunto who was poached from Mua Girls Secondary School in Machakos County to do duty for them.

Pool B has Olympic High School, St. Hannah's, Pangani Girls High School, Peter Kibukosya and St. Teresa Girls while OLM Shauri Moyo, Embakasi Girls, Olm South B, Mt Laverna and Precious Blood Riruta are in Group C, Ngara Girls, Parklands Arya, Ushirika Secondary, Nembu and Raila Educational Centre are in Pool D.

In rugby 15s, champions Dagorreti play Ofafa Jericho while Upper Hill line up against Moi Forces Academy in the semi-finals.

Dagoretti coach Victor Walgwe said: "Like any other team, we are keen to reach the final but we will not be overconfident."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.