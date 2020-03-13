Nigeria: NEC Meeting - Police Beef Up Security At APC Secretariat in Abuja

12 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu and Idowu Isamotu

No fewer than eight trucks of patrol vans filled with anti-riot policemen on Thursday laid siege at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, as part of measures to beef up security in the area.

Daily Trust reports that their presence is not unconnected with Tuesday's emergency National Executive Council meeting convened by a faction of the National Working Committee after the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

A security source, who confided in one of our correspondents, said they are being proactive following an intelligence report about looming breach of law and order around Blantrye Street, Wuse II where the party's secretariat is located.

"Some people are planning to cause mayhem here; so, we have to be proactive. We don't know where they are coming from or where they belong but we are leaving no stone unturned in taming any unfortunate incident," the security source said.

It was gathered that an Abuja High Court had on Wednesday granted another application filed by the North-East Vice Chairman of the party, Mustapha Salihu, barring some members of the party from disrupting the planned NEC meeting billed for March 17.

Justice Samira Bature, in her verdict had ordered the spokesperson of the party, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu; National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; and a yet-to-be inaugurated acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama or any member of the party to refrain from disrupting the controversially scheduled meeting.

The judge stated in the interim order, "AN ORDER OF THIS HONOURABLE COURT restraining the lst, 2nd and 3rd Defendants either by themselves, their agents or privies or any member of the 4th Defendant from interfering with, disturbing or taking any steps or actions howsoever described towards disrupting the meeting of the National Executive Committee convened by the 4th Defendant's National Working Committee members scheduled for 17th March, 2020 or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed".

The court also ordered the party's NWC to give effect to the resolution made at "the National Executive Committee meeting of the 4th Defendant scheduled for 17th March, 2020 or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.