Nigeria: NEC Meeting - Police Beef Up Security At APC Secretariat in Abuja

No fewer than eight trucks of patrol vans filled with anti-riot policemen on Thursday laid siege at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, as part of measures to beef up security in the area.

Daily Trust reports that their presence is not unconnected with Tuesday's emergency National Executive Council meeting convened by a faction of the National Working Committee after the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

A security source, who confided in one of our correspondents, said they are being proactive following an intelligence report about looming breach of law and order around Blantrye Street, Wuse II where the party's secretariat is located.

"Some people are planning to cause mayhem here; so, we have to be proactive. We don't know where they are coming from or where they belong but we are leaving no stone unturned in taming any unfortunate incident," the security source said.

It was gathered that an Abuja High Court had on Wednesday granted another application filed by the North-East Vice Chairman of the party, Mustapha Salihu, barring some members of the party from disrupting the planned NEC meeting billed for March 17.

Justice Samira Bature, in her verdict had ordered the spokesperson of the party, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu; National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; and a yet-to-be inaugurated acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama or any member of the party to refrain from disrupting the controversially scheduled meeting.

The judge stated in the interim order, "AN ORDER OF THIS HONOURABLE COURT restraining the lst, 2nd and 3rd Defendants either by themselves, their agents or privies or any member of the 4th Defendant from interfering with, disturbing or taking any steps or actions howsoever described towards disrupting the meeting of the National Executive Committee convened by the 4th Defendant's National Working Committee members scheduled for 17th March, 2020 or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed".

The court also ordered the party's NWC to give effect to the resolution made at "the National Executive Committee meeting of the 4th Defendant scheduled for 17th March, 2020 or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed."