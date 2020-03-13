Nigeria: Sanusi Sues IGP, DSS, Kano Govt Over Confinement

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has filed an application before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order of the court to release him from detention.

In a fundamental rights enforcement application filed by his lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi, Prof Konyinsola Ajayi and Abubakar Mahmoud, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Sanusi is seeking two reliefs, which are "an interim order releasing him from detention" as well as "and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring the Applicant's rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the Applicant's Originating Motion."

He also sought for order granting leave to serve the court's order alongside the Originating Motion and subsequent processes to the respective offices of the Respondents: the Inspector General of Police; Director General, State Security Service; Attorney General of Kano State and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The application was brought under sections 34, 35, 40, 41 and 46 of the Nigerian Constitution, and Articles 5, 6, 10, 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and And Enforcement) Act Cap A9 LFN 2010 and Order IV Rules 3 and 4 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009.