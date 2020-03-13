Nigeria: FCT Police Arrest 98 Suspects, Recover Dangerous Weapons

12 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The FCT Police Command on Thursday said it arrested 98 suspects over various criminal offences.

The command also said it recovered 15 AK47 rifles in the past two months.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Bala Ciroma, stated this at a media briefing in Abuja.

He said 21 locally made pistols; two pump action, 379 ammunition, 17 cars and one tricycle were recovered.

Others are 26 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana and 79 mobile phones.

Mr Ciroma said other items recovered from the suspects are four pairs of military camouflage, three packs of dizapam, 18 bottles of codeine syrup, four packs of extol, cutlasses, knives and others.

He said the command had made concerted efforts to fulfil its commitment to fight crime and ensure quality service delivery for FCT residents.

The CP said the command had not rested on its oars to ensure that crime was nipped in the bud with black spots for criminals identified and dislodged.

He pledged the commitment of the command to continue to review its policing strategy to meet up with the expectations of FCT residents.

"It is, therefore, cardinal to call on community leaders, religious leaders, residents and other stakeholders to support the police in its effort to fight crime, make FCT safe and secured for all.

"While appreciating the residents for their support, I want to entreat all not to relent in their efforts to support the police with information.

"All communities in the FCT must rise to the occasion and unanimously gang up against criminals by exposing their activities to the police.

"If we must enjoy a crime free society, members of the public must deliberately make their respective communities inaccessible to criminals," he said.

(NAN)

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

